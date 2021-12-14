A small brick building in Hockessin that served as a school, and a legal centerpiece for racial equity in education, will begin its next one hundred years as a new Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Equity.
David Wilk, Chair of the Friends of Hockessin Colored School #107, emceed a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the site on Mill Creek Road.
"This is our opportunity to create something that's magical, magnificent, impactful, and of value to others," said Wilk.
Several students of the school attended the event and Governor John Carney thanked them for their example and their resilience.
"It's an example that we can deal with the most difficult challenges that we have and achieve whatever we want if we stick together and stick with it," said Carney.
One of those students, James 'Sonny' Knott who is 91-years old, said don't forget the 'C' at the end when talking about Hockessin Colored School #107.
"I think the C is the most important part of that school, because that's what we had to deal with," said Knott.
Knott became emotional when talking about the prospect of going back into the school when the project is completed next summer.
"We're going through that door...we're going through that door."
The Delaware court case Bulah v. Gebhart, which originated out of Hockessin Colored School #107C, was part of the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case in 1954 which said U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional.