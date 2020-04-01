A Hockessin couple specializing in children's entertainment isn't letting the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic stop them from virtually spreading as much joy as possible to kids around the globe
"We are a family of entertainers for different events and children's parties," said Dori Fostok of Party Business, whose shows include magic, balloon sculpting, and face painting before isolation and quarantine forced them to cancel all of their upcoming events. "We pretty much were getting ready to go into our busy season before all of this stuff just crashed around us. While we were feeling overwhelmed and sad about our situation, I started seeing friends post pictures of how their children were sad they were missing birthday parties. They don't really understand why they can't have their friends come over, or why they're stuck at home, or why they can't go into school or going in to do all the things they were looking forward to. "
So Dori and "Magic Bob" Fostok took the show to the web, offering a free respite to the weighty restrictions of a global pandemic, and a few moments of happiness.
"I spoke with my husband and we came up with the idea of doing online events--totally free, because we don't want people to feel like they have to pay if they're in a similar situation and were forced out of work," she said.
So they jumped on Facebook Live and didn't plan--or expect--much. They performed for about 15 minutes around 3 p.m., but the set was so popular, and so many people wanted more, they planned even more interactivity and will be hosting another party on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. so even more parents and children can tune in to the fun.
"We had over 2,000 viewers, and it wasn't very long because it was the first time we did it without audience participation," she said. "But this week I figured out how to make it a little bit more fun by reading the comments as my husband does the show as I video tape him. I'll be giving shout-outs throughout the show. You know, like, 'Sam wants to know how you were able to do that,' and 'Today's Carol's birthday!'"
Also this week, the Fostoks will be paint or draw children's requests and send them out, so the kids can get a mask in lieu of face-painting, and also give some balloon sculpting tutorials so children can make their own balloon animals at home.
"Practice safe social distancing while still bringing the smiles, that's what we're trying to do" she said. "I told people even though our business is not essential, we still wanted to find a way to make children feel like they are."
She said the purpose it gives and responses they've received have helped her feel better about finding a way to ease the burdens of her community.
"It really just makes my heart overwhelmed with happiness. I was really sad, and feeling like I wasn't able to contribute much. Getting messages from the people who had hired us saying the kids were so sad and disappointed. All of us adults and parents who see that their kids can't join softball this season, or baseball, who are missing their birthdays. Even though we still have expenses and bills, there's always going to be a way that things get provided for, but children, this is their time and they don't understand not being able to be around their friends or why are their parents and everyone so sad? So if my husband and I can do something small, even if it's something as small as this, to shine and share what we do with them, and see their faces light up--it means the world to us."
To follow along with the next free online show, check out this Party Business Facebook event page for details and return on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. for some real at-home magic.