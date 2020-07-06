A teenager is dead and five others were treated for various non-life threatening injuries following a crash shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Hockessin.
Hockessin firefighters, New Castle County paramedics, and a fleet of ambulances were sent to the scene of the wreck in the area of Old Wilmington Road and Brackenville Road.
County medics said all of the victims were young women aged 17 and 18.
One teen was pronounced dead at the scene while four others were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was checked at the scene but refused hospital treatment.
New Castle County police said all six were riding in a 2019 Chevy Trax. The driver of the car failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle slammed into a utility pole.
The roadway was closed for over twelve hours while police investigated the wreck and Delmarva Power crews replaced the pole.
The names of the victims have not been released.