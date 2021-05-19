"I know everyone's curious because I've seen the social media posts and everyone keeps saying, 'Oh, there has to be a backstory,'" Hockessin's Cynthia Aman said. "There is a backstory: We had a property line dispute, like, two years ago."
When Cynthia Aman and her husband, Eric, moved into their Skyline Orchards home in the 400 block of Dogwood Drive in 2017 and had a property line dispute over trees being cut down by neighbors in Horseshoe Hill with whom they shared a property line, she said they never expected it would eventually lead to their neighbor, Cynthia Yalisove, being charged with the theft of their Pyredoodle, Rip.
Rip, a therapy dog for a child in the family, went missing in early April 2021, and the whole neighborhood teamed up to search for him. Social media was flooded with posts about the beloved pet.
"I pulled in and Eric's like, 'He's gone. He's vanished," she said. "I was like, 'What do you mean, he's vanished?' And he's like, 'I can't find him anywhere.' He had never, ever, ever had done that before."
The breed, a Pyrenees and poodle mix, isn't known for being flighty, Aman said, and her concern was that their big dog that "looks like a big muppet" was going to find itself in a situation where it couldn't defend itself, and that terrified her.
When she later received a call from a woman who lived in New Jersey, but works in Delaware, and had seen the social media posts, she was incredulous, unsure the dog could've ever made it that far.
"She said, 'I don't want to get your hopes up, but I think I have your dog. It's going to sound crazy, I live in central New Jersey, and we rescued him last night,' and I was just I was completely dumbstruck," Aman said. "I was like, 'Pennsville, New Jersey? What do you mean?'"
The caller saw the dog being dumped out of an SUV, and while two people corralled the dog and recovered it, a third individual followed the vehicle and wrote down the license plate number. The plate was linked to Aman's neighbors and, following a police investigation, Yalisove was charged on Friday, May 14, 2021, with theft greater than $1,500, accused of taking the dog over state lines and dumping him in New Jersey.
"This is awful. You can't just take a family pet--somebody's animal--and dump him like that, and then just think that that's okay," Aman said. "I don't know the motive; I don't understand if you've been holding a grudge for this property line dispute, this is insane. I don't understand why you would take it to this level. I just don't understand. I have no words. Honestly, I'm shocked."
Having already discussed moving to Montana once her husband retired, the entire incident has moved up their timeline substantially.
"I'm literally standing in Montana right now looking at houses. I can't be there anymore," Aman said. We already talked about moving to Montana, eventually, Eric can retire soon and we'd actually bought a vacation home here in October, and that was our plan...And when this happened. I was extremely upset, and I felt extremely violated. For someone to be that cold and calculated--I have little kids and I am terrified. It's scary. And I do fear retaliation for this. We watched her being arrested on Friday she was screaming at us. It was horrible. She was so angry."
Aman said, while the dog is no worse for wear and is still wonderful with the kids, he used to love going on car rides, but now, unless he's picked up and placed in the car, he won't get in on his own.
"It's really sad and [the vet] even commented on it," she said. "They were like, 'This isn't his normal behavior.' Yeah, because he's scared."
It was unclear whether Yalisove had obtained legal representation in the case. A call to a number listed as the Yalisove residence seeking comment was unreturned.