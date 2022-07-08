A 27-year-old Hockessin man is heading to prison for four months after a hate crime conviction for, among the 160 threatening calls he made to the office in 2020, levelling racial epithets at a staffer who worked for Gov. John Carney.
Delaware Department of Justice officials said Friday July 8, 2022, that in addition the the four months to which Matthew Gregg was sentenced on July 1, 2022, he'll also serve time on probation and must participate in community service, anger management, and mental health and substance abuse counseling.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims. Gregg was the first conviction for the Attorney General's dedicated Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.