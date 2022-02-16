Two years into the pandemic, Delaware Gov. John Carney already well knows he can't make everyone happy.
Having already faced lawsuits over measures instituted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at various times, from moratoriums on vacation rentals to three separate lawsuits over limitations on gatherings within houses of worship, Carney has faced significant challenges to his decision-making. Now, he faces a new lawsuit over the reach of his executive power.
A Hockessin mother with a law degree from Rutgers-Camden, Janice Lorrah, filed a lawsuit pro se in Chancery Court Tuesday, February 15, 2022, listing the plaintiffs as herself, as an individual, and her minor child.
Lorrah makes sweeping challenges to a number of Carney's current measures, but a primary focus of the lawsuit is on his extension of mask mandates within Delaware's schools. The lawsuit dramatically opens with:
"From lockdowns to travel bans, the global coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented assault upon civil liberties even among the most developed democracies. Such unchecked restrictions have led to the normalization of emergency powers and accustomed citizens to extraordinary extensions of state power over large areas of their public and personal life."
Read the full lawsuit here:
She said on WDEL's The Rick Jensen Show Wednesday that she's hoping a judge will grant an injunction against extended school mask mandates to prevent further alleged harm to her child from seemingly endless COVID-19 protocols.
"Someone asked me when I was doing this, they said, 'Aren't you afraid that your daughter's going to get COVID?" Lorrah said. "I said, 'Actually, I'm more afraid that my daughter is going to grow up in a society where civil liberties are disregarded, and there's no due process, and we're all eventually governed by emergency orders and executive regulation."
It's also an effort to look down the road, and hopefully, stop abuses of power from occurring during unforeseen events in the future, Lorrah said.
"Procedural due process is the cornerstone of our democracy; advanced notice and the opportunity to be heard. You have to keep pushing back," she said. "In Delaware's Constitution, the preamble says, 'We the people,' and I just want to push this issue so that, years and years from now, something worse doesn't happen."
Her filing comes on the heels of an open letter signed by a dozen of Delaware's 15 members of the state House GOP Caucus. In a statement issued the same day Lorrah's lawsuit was filed and signed by state Reps. Steve Smyk, Tim Dukes, Jesse Vanderwende, Mike Ramone, Danny Short, Mike Smith, Charles Postles, Jeff Spiegelman, Ruth Briggs King, Rich Collins, Ron Gray, Shannon Morris, the representatives call for the governor to allow the state to return to "normality." It reads, in part:
"Nearly two years after we jointly began this ordeal, we have enough reliable information to chart a path forward. We respectfully ask you to objectively assess our situation and urge you to promptly end all pandemic-related restrictions, return all state workers to their normal places of employment, and restore normality for all Delaware citizens."
The group of elected officials said there's no reason Carney has needed to continue to enforce restrictions in the face of a steadily declining Omicron wave and what they alleged to be shaky science that's seemingly ever-changing and rarely effective. The letter read in part:
"Pursuing our current policies -- advocating a seemingly endless series of vaccinations and continuing the mandatory use of face masks in state facilities and schools (while lifting those mandates in the private sector) -- is imprudent and appears to lack any justifiable factual grounding. After spending trillions of dollars and making disturbing intrusions into every aspect of American life, our state and federal governments need to recognize the futility and hubris of believing they can fully irradicate [sic] COVID and eliminate every element of risk it presents."
Read the full letter here:
While his office declined to comment directly in reference to Lorrah's pending litigation Wednesday, Carney on Tuesday addressed the letter filed by the Republican leaders during his weekly press conference to discuss Delaware's response to the pandemic. Though at the time he said he'd not had a chance to read it in full, he noted he's been working since the beginning to keep everyone in the loop.
"We've tried hard over the last two years to keep open lines of communications with all legislators, Democratic or Republican. I know that when we have a significant announcement...we give legislators and other elected officials a heads up, so that they're not caught by surprise," Carney said. "We try to share information about the work that we're doing with school districts, because each of those legislators has a school district and schools in their community, and they hear from parents, obviously, about all of that."
The state's decisions have directly been influenced by the data accumulated by local health experts and what's being seen at a national level, Carney said, from case rates to vaccination rates--and how, often, some of those Republican districts excel in the former and lag in the latter--and he can only continue to try working with everyone for a satisfying solution, as difficult as that can be.
"I'll take a look at the letter, and we'll continue to work with members of the party on the other side to do the best for all Delawareans. When it comes to COVID, there's no D's or R's or I's," Carney said. "Everybody's a Delawarean, and we're trying to protect each and every one, and use consistent data."