Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate.
Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for McGuiness' position, regardless of whether McGuiness seeks reelection or not at the culmination of her trial.
Lorrah made headlines in February when she filed a lawsuit against Gov. John Carney over his ongoing mask mandate for school children. She filed a lawsuit pro se in Chancery Court Tuesday, February 15, 2022, listing the plaintiffs as herself, as an individual, and her minor child. Her filing came a week after Carney announced the school mask mandate would cease on March 31, 2022. But on the day she appeared in court to argue her case, Carney announced the mandate was over.
"Back in February, I sued the governor over his unilateral extension of the school masking mandate," Lorrah said. "I presented my entire case, and when I sat down, his attorney stood up and said, 'Oh, we are going to change [the mandate]. And I know it, everyone in the courtroom knew it, any lawyer who's ever been in the courtroom knows it, they were playing the only card that they had: either the judge was going to change it, or the governor was."
A "mom on a mission" who wants to "return government back to the people" and "let Dover know business as usual is over," Lorrah said she's running for state auditor because she's always been interested in transparency and accountability. She considers herself a watchdog and says this would be the perfect office for those endeavors.
"This is the office that is the watchdog for the people," Lorrah said. "I will tell you...COVID cases have been rising in Delaware. However, the schools have not implemented their masking mandates. And do you want to know why? Because someone's watching. They know someone's watching, so they're not going to overstep their bounds. And that's what I want to do for Delaware's taxpayers."
If the government did want to reintroduce mask mandates, Lorrah said they should only do it through the procedures they have in place to do it properly, which she listed as "by emergency order, either through the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Social Services, or by the governor's emergency powers."
Though she's had 20 years of experience as a lawyer, Lorrah said, she understands people might be wary that she hasn't been a fulltime attorney since around 2016 when her daughter was born. But she assures everyone her plethora of experience have left her exceedingly prepared for the challenges of the auditor's seat.
"I was a federal clerk and a small business owner. I have a certificate in forensic accounting. I have extensive experience with Medicaid eligibility and reimbursements, which is a big issue for our state. And I also have gone after family members who have stolen from their elderly or disabled relatives. I have gone to court to advocate to have guardians appointed for people who cannot advocate for themselves," she said. "I just stand up for the little guy and I stand up to bullies."
Specifically, spending is an area on which she'd like to focus.
"I want to take a look at and eliminating wasteful spending, eliminating government programs that aren't working, ensuring that our current laws regarding spending are being put into place," Lorrah said. "One of the things, for sure, is the state has a lot of money. Right now, the state and local governments, much of it is due to federal COVID money. I want to make sure that there's transparency with that money to make sure that it's going to be used for what it's intended to be used for."