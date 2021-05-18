A Hockessin woman is accused of stealing her neighbor's therapy dog and dumping it on the side of the road in another state.
New Castle County Police arrested Cynthia Yalisove on Friday, May 14, 2021, on charges of felony theft greater than $1,500 in Delaware.
Police said a family reported their 6-month-old Pyredoodle missing from their home on the 400 block of Dogwood Drive in the Skyline Orchard community on April 5, 2021. The dog named "Rip" was a therapy dog for a child in the family.
The victims said they searched through the night and posted on multiple social media platforms about their missing dog, when they got an eyewitness tip that the dog had been left on the side of the road in Pennsville, New Jersey. The witnesses said they observed the dog being abandoned by someone in a black Chevy SUV with a Delaware license plate.
The family retrieved their dog in New Jersey, and Rip is now home safe and sound after being missing for seven days, according to a social media post.
An investigation ensued, and officers were ultimately able to determine that the SUV belonged to Yalisove, the victims' neighbor. Officers said they also discovered additional evidence that led to Yalisove's arrest.
Yalisove faces an additional charge of animal cruelty in New Jersey.