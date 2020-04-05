A Hockessin woman is doing her part to help first responders and others cope with the coronavirus by making and donating face masks.
Sylvia Thiemann-Dale started making masks and scrub caps in mid-March, and she said demand was high from the start.
"I started sewing masks for nurses, and we donated a lot--I'd say probably 150, 200 masks," said Thiemann-Dale.
She had the materials left over after COVID-19 concerns delayed the launch of her business, The Sylvia Dale Collection.
"Sewing tote bags and all kinds of stuff, and I was signed up for the Farmer's Market at Carousel Park--well, that [was] all canceled, so it's like, I have all the supplies, why not do something?" said Thiemann-Dale.
Sylvia said she's repaying the kindness shown to her and her husband after their house in Newark burned down last year.
She's donated to nurses, police officers and nursing homes, and now she has paying customers, too.
"And I have orders--I think I'm up to 300 masks now to make, so it really exploded, which is great," said Thiemann-Dale.
Sylvia added she's just doing her part to help people stay safe.
She's not alone, members of local Facebook group called Help for Healthcare Workers Facebook group, started by Kristin Barnekov-Short of Wilmington, whose daughter is a nurse, are also sewing masks.