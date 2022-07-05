A home on Choptank Road in Middletown sustained significant damage following a fire early on the morning of July 4, 2022.
Officials with Volunteer Hose Fire Company of Middletown reported that the 911 Center received multiple calls for a garage on fire at a home in the 1800 block of Choptank Road.
Arriving units found the garage fully engulfed with flames extending into the home. At least two vehicles caught fire as well.
The occupants of the house escaped without injury.
Firefighters were on scene for three hours.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.