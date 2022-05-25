Two men are under arrest in connection with a robbery on April 16, 2022, on Cauffiel Parkway near Philadelphia Pike.
Delaware State Police said the incident started with a group of ATV and dirt bike riders driving dangerously near Troop 1 at Penny Hill.
When troopers arrived the riders scattered, but one ATV was left behind.
A tow truck picked up the ATV, but on the way back to the tow yard, the truck was surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes, and the driver was threatened to release the confiscated ATV.
State police said they arrested 23-year old Trevonne Moore of Newark later that night, but it was not until Tuesday, May 24th, that police arrested the second suspect, 28-year old Detwon Banner of Wilmington.
Both men face a host of charges:
- Robbery 2nd Degree (Felony)- 2 counts
- Kidnapping 1st Degree (Felony)- 2 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Riot (Felony)
- Hindering Prosecution
- Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree- 2 counts
Moore was being held on bail of $65,000; Banner on $127,000 bail.