New Castle County Police have arrested and charged a 56-year old Middletown man with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident in October.
Joseph Jenkins was arrested on December 22, 2022, according to police, for allegedly defrauding a homeowner in the Bayberry North subdivision.
Police said the homeowner gave Jenkins an $8,000 deposit on a work quote of $18,600, but Jenkins never showed up to start the work despite repeated attempts at contacting him.
Jenkins also had a warrant out on a home improvement fraud case from 2019.
New Castle County Police believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information about Jenkins and possible home improvement fraud to contact M/Cpl. Paramjit K Dhanju at paramjit.dhanju@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302)573-2800.