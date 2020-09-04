An occupied home south of Smyrna was struck by gunfire Thursday night.
According to Delaware State Police, a home along East Redbrook Place was struck by multiple bullets around 11:25 p.m. on September 3, 2020. A 70-year-old man and 33-year-old man were seated in the living room when the incident occurred.
Police said the front of the residence was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries and no suspect information available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.697.4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.