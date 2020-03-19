For a homeless person, the coronavirus crisis only magnifies the challenges he or she faces every day.
Groups that try to help the homeless are concerned that their ranks will grow even as the COVID-19 pandemic makes it more difficult to provide assistance.
---
On a given day, hundreds of homeless people show up at Wilmington's Sunday Breakfast Mission looking for shelter, a meal or a shower.
That flow has not slowed down during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Director Rev. Tom Laymon. Staff try to inform guests about the danger of the virus.
"This is very real, and we're taking very strong steps to help them through this crisis like everyone else needs to be helped," Laymon said.
Daily operations are complicated by the need to enforce social distancing in an environment where the homeless are waiting often in a parking area, and eat and sleep in close quarters.
According to Laymon, any homeless person who appears to be exhibiting symptoms is checked for temperature, separated from the rest of the group and is given a mask. Facilities are cleaned several times a day, and the shelter - like many Delaware households - is finding it difficult to keep hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other supplies in stock.
"We and our staff are maintaining the best possible place for the homeless to come and feel safe while they're with us," Laymon said.
---
Shelters had already been starting to fill up for families with children, according to Family Promises of Northern New Castle County Executive Director Cheryl Christiansen. Its operations have been challenged by the closures of some houses of worship that offer shelter.
"We do continue to help families through other community programs to get into housing but that is of course reliant on affordable housing, landlords willing and able to rent, in addition to families having the income through being employed," Christiansen said.
Family Promise is expecting to meet an escalating demand of families facing homelessness or plunged into homelessness as employers that were forced to close or limit operations scale back hours or positions.
"It's definitely going to take a community effort to make a livable situation in our state," Christiansen said.
---
The Creative Vision Factory on Shipley Street in Wilmington, while not a shelter, sort of functions as one during the day. Visitors are able to work on their particular talent while learning about community resources. A portion of them are homeless.
The Creative Vision Factory was forced to close this week because of the pandemic, but that has not ground their mission to a complete halt.
Director Michael Kalmbach said the Center, through community donations, has been able to assemble bags of hygiene products, food products and other essentials for its clientele and for visitors in need. Each bag also contains information about emergency contact numbers, food programs and other resources.
"The bulk of those donations are coming from our extended network, patrons and supporters of our artists here at the Creative Vision Factory," Kalmbach said. He added that about half of the Factory's participants may experience homelessness at a given time.
'The crisis was already here pre-coronavirus and now post-coronavirus with so much of the social infrastructure going offline for people who are really impoverished and on the margins," Kalmbach said. "It's added a whole extra layer of uncertainty and anxiety to the mix."
Outside the Creative Vision Factory, visitors can avail themselves of an outdoor charging station. One man used it creatively to plug in his ankle monitoring device.
"We're trying to do whatever we can, even though we can't have people coming inside," Kalmbach said.
"We're going to do everything we can until told otherwise."