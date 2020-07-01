A 39-year-old homeless man from the Dover area was charged with attacking a victim with a hammer following a verbal dispute, city authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Dover Police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South State Street around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, for reports a suspect later identified as Jerrin Rountree was standing over a man while wielding a hammer.
Authorities said they located the 57-year-old victim with a severe head injury, and Rountree standing nearby. They also said they located the hammer used in the attack.
The victim remained in critical condition at an area hospital.
Rountree was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $20,000 secured bond.