The punishing heat of the past few days can be life-threatening, especially for someone who is homeless.
A homeless person on the streets may only have limited options for finding shade. They may be hauling around their meager belongs, or may not be appropriately dressed for the weather conditions.
Chances are, residents and regular visitors to Wilmington know where they congregate. But, this is the time of year not to look away.
"The weather always affects the homeless," Sunday Breakfast Mission President and Senior Pastor Rev. Tom Laymon said. He added that ailments that affect many people in the general population such as asthma, hypertension and arthritis are also felt by homeless people. Those effects get worse during extreme weather conditions.
The Sunday Breakfast Mission fills up nightly with people who need a meal and a place to stay. During the day, it's been offering air-conditioning and water for people who drop in.
Rev. Laymon said police should be called if it appears that a man, woman or a child is down or you don't know how they are.
"It's okay. Call the police. The police are there to help," Rev. Laymon said.
A person on the streets may be especially grateful if you carry along some water or food and are willing to spare some.
"It's not a bad thing to give someone a bottle of water. It's not a bad thing to give them a little bit of food. But, the best thing you can do oftentimes is give direction," Rev. Laymon said. "Don't give dollars. Give direction."