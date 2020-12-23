Delawareans can play a part in recognizing healthcare heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic this holiday season.
At 6 p.m. on December 24, Christmas Eve, you're encouraged to step out onto your front porch, stoop, or deck, and ring bells in honor of healthcare workers.
"Everybody's invited!" said Gov. John Carney.
The idea, Carney said, was born, locally, from New Castle City Council and its president Mike Quaranta, though it's also occurring nationally. Carney said it represents a safe way to say "thank you."
"Everybody across our state can join in this activity, kind of feel the love for our health care heroes--the incredible things that they're doing for all of us, continue to do, and will continue to do as they help the rest of us get vaccinated."
Healthcare workers in Delaware began getting their first COVID-19 vaccinations last week as the state deals with a record number of hospitalizations tied to the virus.
Earlier this week, United Way donated $5,000 so healthcare workers and their families could experience the drive-thru light show on the Wilmington Riverfront put on by The Grand.
Back in May, prominent places in the state were awash in blue light to honor first responders and all essential workers as part of the state tourism office's #ThanksDE campaign.