Sunday, September 27, 2020, was nationally recognized as Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, honoring those who lost family members as the result of combat, terrorism, or an active duty death.
The Delaware ceremony honoring this exclusive group was held Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Delaware Gold Star Memorial at the Delaware River and Bay Authority Veterans Memorial Park alongside the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
Survivors of those lost in combat were given a yellow carnation to lay in front of the Gold Star Memorial. Many carried photos of their loved ones.
Judy Campbell said her brother died during another tumultuous time in our nation's history - the Vietnam War.
She said Gold Star families understand and support the right to protest, but they want Americans to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that right.
"Think about all those lives that have been given for you to do what you are doing," said Campbell. "Our loved one died for democracy, we are all for people having the freedom to speak."
But she and other Gold Star families believe there's a right way to do it.
"The right way is to honor the memory and sacrifice of people who may have been killed for reasons by no cause of their own," said Campbell, "but if we don't come together and start doing the basics, like loving one another, we're going to destroy from within. We're going to destroy ourselves."
Keynote speaker was former Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard General Frank Vavala.
"I believe remembrances like this one hearkens back to Lincoln's Gettysburg Address," said Vavala, "and reminds us that although we can never repay the debt of gratitude that we owe to the surviving members of the servicemen and women in uniform who gave so much, we must and can continue to honor our fallen, and those who mourn them, with events like this."