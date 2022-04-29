For the thirteenth year, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is teaming up with Dover Motor Speedway to honor firefighters who have given their lives in support of their communities.
This year's events, hit close to home.
"We wanted to do something to honor the firefighters that died regionally," said Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. "We did that once before when the firefighters in Wilmington passed, we did a special tribute during the race."
A pre-race lap of fire apparatus on Sunday, May 1, 2022, will honor three Baltimore Fire Department members who were killed in a house collapse in January, and Clayton Fire Chief John Pridemore who died in a firehouse accident in March.
"Clayton is sending one, Dover state training academy is sending one, Dover Fire, along with some antique apparatus," said Siarnicki. "It's intended to show the families of the fallen firefighters, who have been invited to come to the race if they so choose, that their loved one will not be forgotten."
In addition to the pre-race event, Siarnicki said there will be life/safety demonstrations during race weekend in the Fan Zone.
"Really if we can reduce the occurrences of fire we reduce the risks on firefighters and EMTs," said Siarnicki.
Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400 race starts at 3 p.m.