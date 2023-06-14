Monday, June 19 is Juneteenth, marking the day that the last slave was informed that they were free.
Wednesday evening, Hockessin firehouse hosted guest speakers like Milt Diggins, talking about the road to what the national holiday had been.
Diggins says that history cannot be sugarcoated, nor was every single part bad, but it needs to be told in its entirety.
"If I were to do the lessons that I did in Maryland and not receive any flack [there] whatsoever, I could be fired in certain states right now for the exact same lessons," Diggins says.
"That doesn't sound very American to me."
Moving forward in history, Dr. Lanette Edwards discussed historical site Hockessin Colored school 107C, as the Bulah family tried to get their daughter access to transportation to school in 1950, but were denied.
Shirley Bulah had been abandoned as a baby in Wilmington, later adopted by her parents Fred and Sarah Bulah.
"They only wanted bus transportation for Shirley to be able to get on the bus with the white students and be dropped off [at] the 107 school," says Edwards.
This would plant the seed for success in the Brown v. Board of Education case a few years later.
The school now serves as a space to educate about Black History while having open conversation about controversial topics.
This Juneteenth, the Hockessin Colored School 107, a school that started the fight against desegregation before Brown V Board of Education, is in the spotlight once again.
The school has been renovated, recognizing its history while educating new generations.
David Wilk, professor of real estate at Fox School of Business at Temple University, says that the goal is to create a safe place for discussions about social issues can flourish.
James Knott, former 107C student, says that he's excited to see the school having new life as he's turned 93.
Knott says that he wants to take his kids and grandkids to see the school to see what he had gone through to get them where they are today.