Delaware was well represented at somber services in Baltimore and New York City on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, honoring fallen first responders.
A joint memorial service was held at the Baltimore Convention Center for three Baltimore firefighters killed in a row home collapse on January 24th.
Among the Delawareans who traveled to Baltimore were forty members of the Wilmington Fire Department including their honor guard and Chief John Looney.
The New Castle County Emergency Medical Services honor guard also took part in the services.
Three firefighters from Aetna, Hose, Hook and Ladder Company in Newark joined with a rescue unit from Cecilton, Maryland, to man one of the Baltimore City firehouses to allow their members to attend the service.
That crew, working out of Baltimore Engine Company 4 was called out on a working row home fire during their shift.
In New York City, 70 New Castle County police officers and 55 Delaware State troopers attended funeral services on Wednesday, and over the weekend, for two slain NYPD officers.