New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer took time out this week to honor public works employees and members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) division for their national appreciation weeks.
Meyer signed proclamations recognizing both groups; on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the county's Connor Building fleet garage, and on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in front of a Delaware State Police helicopter and two dozen members of the EMS division.
Meyer said these groups, and countless other county employees, continued to work for the residents of New Castle County throughout the pandemic.
"The heroic work that they do every day, particularly this last year putting themselves at risk," said Meyer. "There was a dangerous virus we know now a fair amount of it is passed through sewage. We know now, at least in the early days going to a library, and sitting inside a library without a mask on, was dangerous.
"And our employees were out there doing it and so hats off to them for what they do every day for keeping us safe."
EMS Chief Mark Logemann says one week a year is taken to honor EMS workers, and he wishes it was every day.
"This past fifteen months has been an extremely stressful time for this nation, and I'm proud to say the emergency medical services workers all throughout New Castle County, both county paramedics and our EMS partners never skipped a beat, never took one call off, and continued to respond to everyone's calls for help as they always did" said Logemann.
The crew at fleet garage maintains 18-hundred pieces of equipment including 11-hundred vehicles ranging from sewer vacs to new Chevy Volt electric cars.