Hoop sensor

A helicopter towing a sensor with a technician on the ground for scale

 United State Geological Survey

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird. It's a helicopter. It's a giant hula-hoop?

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is alerting residents in Delaware and New Jersey of a project getting underway on July 8, 2022, to survey the Delaware River Basin for water research.

A helicopter just a couple of hundred feet above the surface will be flying tight, 1/3 of a mile passes over the Delaware River and Bay towing a sensor that officials said resembles a large hula hoop.

Airborne geophysical survey map of the Delaware River Basin

Airborne geophysical survey map of the Delaware River Basin

The sensor measures tiny electromagnetic signals that can be used to map features below Earth’s surface.

That data will be collected and studied by USGS scientists and researchers from the University of Delaware, and used as a benchmark against future changes in groundwater salinity in the Delaware Bay region.

According to the USGS, rising sea level, increasing frequency and intensity of coastal storms and increasing demand for groundwater have amplified the risk of saltwater impacting water supplies in the region.  

USGS-led studies have recently used this type of aerial survey for groundwater surveys around the country, including the lower Mississippi River Valley aquifer system. 

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.