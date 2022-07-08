Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird. It's a helicopter. It's a giant hula-hoop?
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is alerting residents in Delaware and New Jersey of a project getting underway on July 8, 2022, to survey the Delaware River Basin for water research.
A helicopter just a couple of hundred feet above the surface will be flying tight, 1/3 of a mile passes over the Delaware River and Bay towing a sensor that officials said resembles a large hula hoop.
The sensor measures tiny electromagnetic signals that can be used to map features below Earth’s surface.
That data will be collected and studied by USGS scientists and researchers from the University of Delaware, and used as a benchmark against future changes in groundwater salinity in the Delaware Bay region.
According to the USGS, rising sea level, increasing frequency and intensity of coastal storms and increasing demand for groundwater have amplified the risk of saltwater impacting water supplies in the region.
USGS-led studies have recently used this type of aerial survey for groundwater surveys around the country, including the lower Mississippi River Valley aquifer system.