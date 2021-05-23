Delaware's first-ever Hope Day is set for early June, and it promises to give Delawareans in need a helping hand.
This year's Hope Day is being observed in six Eastern states, said Delaware Regional Dream Center founder Chris Dito.
"New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware, and it will be our first one in Delaware, as we joined with an organization called Convoy of Hope to do a massive outreach to help the community," said Dito.
Originally an outdoor, in-person event, Hope Day this time around will be drive-through with COVID protocols in place, and families will be able to get food, beverages, backpacks, and there'll be a raffle for a big-screen TV.
It all happens from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Shue-Medill Middle School. For more information, click here.