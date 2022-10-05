"The Pathway Home" a documentary about the New Castle County's Hope Center, was awarded a Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the category of Societal Concerns - long form content.
County Executive Matt Meyer was listed as executive producer of the piece; the county's director of digital media, Kyle Grantham, was the documentary's producer; and, Christina Reilly of Short Order Productions, was director.
"We’re thrilled to have worked on this project and honored to share our first Emmy with these courageous leaders who made the Hope Center a reality," said Zach Phillips, CEO and owner of Short Order Production House, in a prepared release. "We are grateful for the opportunity to tell this important story."
The documentary was filmed over the course of The Hope Center’s first year of operation. The former Sheraton hotel on Airport Road was purchased at auction by the county with $19.5 million in federal CARES Act money and opened just prior to Christmas, 2020.
New Castle County beat out a public TV station from Pittsburgh, Channels 10 and 29 in Philadelphia, and two other production houses for the award in that category.