One of the many victims of COVID-19 has been the decimation of the spring running race calendar, but one Delaware race organizer is looking to change that.
Nic DeCaire of Fusion Racing saw a giant void that was created by the loss of Delaware’s spring staples like the Caesar Rodney Half Marathon, Delaware Marathon, and countless shorter races throughout the state.
He went back to the archives of his former Fusion Fitness center, and thought, if you can’t have a gathering big enough for a race, why not create an even bigger community digitally? Enter the Hoppy Runner Virtual 50/100 Mile Challenge.
“At the fitness center we used to create these challenges. The whole point of the challenge was to bring people together for a 20 to 30-day period, get them active and moving, and bring awareness to a charity we’d be working with during that challenge. When the racing industry took a major dive and everything started cancelling, it happened to us too at Fusion Racing. We said, what do we do? We have employees, we have people who want to stay active, they’ve been trying for half-marathons, marathons, and 5Ks. What can we do to help them and keep them motivated during this time and keep morale up?”
It works easily, assuming you have a fitness watch or phone app.
“Every day if somebody goes out and they run, they log it on their Garmin, and they post it on our Facebook page where we can see it. We log the entry into our database, and if at the end if they rack up 50 miles or 100 miles by the end of the challenge, they earn themselves a finisher’s medal, or a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal.”
The event runs until April 30. If 50 or 100 miles of fitness sounds daunting, keep in mind that including today, there are 43 days until April 30. If you can do just over a mile each day, you’re to the 50-mile mark, and Nic says this can go for those who just like to walk or hike.
“We have a lot of walkers, and that question has come up a lot, if they can walk the event. Obviously, yes. If you walk it, and you want to walk three miles a day, we’re all for it. It’s not about how fast you are, right now it’s about getting people out moving, getting their mind off of what is going on, keeping them active, keeping them motivated, and keeping them healthy as we’re going through this time together.”
427 people had already signed up for the event as of Wednesday night, and there are few boundaries.
“We have people from 22 states all across the country who are participating in this, and it’s an individual run. They’re not meeting up with people, they’re going out by themselves, running in their neighborhoods and the parks, doing training run they normally would have done anyway, except now they’re sharing those runs on our social media platforms to share with other people. They’re not meeting together in groups because we have social distancing, but they’re still getting their runs in, and it’s keeping them accountable at this point.”
While keeping people accountable is one thing, if done properly, the challenge can break up the complete social isolation many are dealing with at the moment.
“I’ve lived in my neighborhood for six years, I’ve met more neighbors in the past 48 hours because people are outside. We’re keeping our distance, but people need to go outside, they need that release to get out of the house that most of us are stuck at home. Our kids are out of school. This allows them to take a mental break, get some fresh air, and keep doing what they love to do, which is running and walking, these runners don’t want to stop their activity.”
Then there’s the charity side. Nic said proceeds from the $29 race fee will go to their in-house non-profit, the Friends of Fusion Foundation.
“We support first responders and children with immediate needs. So that’s important for us to get our message out there for what we’re doing with our non-profit, and this allows us to do it with hundreds and hundreds of people because they find out about the Friends of Fusion Foundation.
It sounds like a win-win, and if you do it right, maybe you’ll even come out of the pandemic in better shape than you are now. You can find out more about the event at their website.
It's worth noting that at this point, Delaware's state and county parks have remained open, but some states, including Pennsylvania, have closed some. Parks in Delaware and Chester County are blocked off due to social distancing concerns.