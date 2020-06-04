"Active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations associated with the illness decreased again Thursday.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, out of 989 new test results reported, 34 new positive cases increased Delaware's cumulative total to 9,746. But with 11 new deaths reported for a total of 386, and 69 new recoveries for a total of 5,562, active cases decreased 46 to 3,798.
Those new positive case increases, by county, broke down to 22 in New Castle for a total of 3,925, 3 in Kent for a total of 1,454, and 9 in Sussex for a total of 4,314.
Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 142. While positive test results returned at about 3.4%, negative test results increased 955 to 56,163.
Additional information on hospitalizations and fatalities associated with the disease was still pending from DPH officials.