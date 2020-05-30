The number of people in the hospital from COVID-19 continues to fall in Delaware.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported Saturday there were 174 hospitalizations. 32 are listed as "critical." The overall number has fallen for six straight days, and the state ends the week with 37 fewer people in the hospital from the start of the week.
However, the number of new positive test results saw its largest increase of the week, due in part to a larger number of test results coming in compared to previous days. The state reported 186 new cases - taking the state's total to 9422; but only 613 new positive cases were added for the week - the lowest weekly total of the month.
Saturday's report was based on 1796 new tests - the second highest amount reported this week. 10% of the tests came back positive for COVID-19.
Delaware also added five more fatalities - taking the death toll to 361. Of those, more than 80% of the patients had underlying health conditions, and about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.
The most recent deaths ranged in age from 60 to 80.
The number of active cases increased over the last day, but was lower for the week.
The number of recovered patients crossed the 5200 mark.