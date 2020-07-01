There were 36 new positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases among 503 new test results reported Wednesday, an infection rate of more than 7%, Delaware public health officials announced.
According to the Division of Public Health, cumulative positive cases grew to 11,510, and with no new deaths for a standing total of 509 and nine new full recoveries for a total of 6,676, active cases increased 27 to 4,325.
By county, those new increases broke down to 14 in New Castle for a total of 5,079, nine in Kent for 1,699, and nine in Sussex for 4,690.
Hospitalizations increase by four to 68, including 13 critically. Negative tests increased 467 to 99,874.