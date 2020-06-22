There are mixed signals in the latest COVID-19 numbers from Delaware health officials.
The most concerning number is hospitalizations - which had seen a major decline over the last few weeks. That figure jumped by 10 on Monday, June 22, 2020, for a total of 89.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported the state's total number of positive cases stands at 10,820 - adding just 45 new positive cases over the last day. The percentage of new test results that came back positive was down to 2.5%.
However, the state added no new recovered patients - meaning the number of active cases increased.
The state also added no new fatalities since the last report. Delaware's death toll remained at 435 with the majority of deaths involving persons with underlying health conditions. Two-thirds of the state's deaths are in long-term care facilities.