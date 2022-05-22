Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.