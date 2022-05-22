It will be another hot day Sunday, but with more humidity, so it may feel a little more oppressive than Saturday. But there is relief on the way for Monday.
A Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect for Sunday, but a line of thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon is expected to break that heat.
Those storms could include heavy downpours and strong gusty winds, but they'll act as "heat busters," as the temperatures for the following few days will be in the low 70's.
And, the forecast for Memorial Day weekend at this point looks beautiful.