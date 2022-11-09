Firefighters, paramedics, and members of the New Castle County High Angle and Confined Space Rescue team (HACSR) worked for nearly an hour to remove a man from the wreckage of his pick up truck which ran off of I-495 near Edgemoor.
The crash happened just after midnight on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
New Castle County EMS said the pick up ran off an interstate overpass and down an embankment above the Amtrak rail lines, landing on its roof.
Due to the heavy entrapment and location of the vehicle, the HACSR team was called out.
Once freed, the 26-year old victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
Delaware State troopers are investigating the crash.