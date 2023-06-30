House Bill 201 is supposed to let a police officer to act immediately when they see or suspect that a someone has a gun in a Safe School and Recreation Zone.
In an effort to keep firearms from school property to minimize the possibility of a shooting, 201 exempts those that have a valid license and keep their guns either off school property, in their car, or locked up.
However, numerous representatives oppose this now passed bill, like Senators Eric Buckson and Gerald Hocker.
"It does not cure what we're trying to get to, which is making sure that bad actors who show up armed, don't show up," Buckson says. "But when they do, we have the ability to get after them."
"Shooting crimes are not done by law-abiding citizens," says Hocker. "They (lawmakers) create these gun-free zones -- well you could very well create in this state."
Fear was also a large component in Senator Brian Pettyjohn's argument against the bill.
"It's not a hypothetical-- it's a real-world scenario. With the knowledge of the evil that's out in the world today, you limit where people can defend themselves," Pettyjohn says. "We hope that [shootings don't] happen, but the truth is, those threats are out there in the world."
Pettyjohn says that when people are limited in the ways that they can protect themselves, there is the possibility of turning those people into victims instead.
However, Senator Sarah McBride calls the Senate's amendment to the bill is "unfriendly," having capacity to be better.
"Senator amendment is unfriendly, as it undermines the goal of ensuring that the school resource officers and the staff have as many resources and tools as possible to keep guns out of our schools," McBride says.
Concerns about individuals being able to protect themselves is high on the list for both Senators, citing football games and large gatherings where danger could arise.
The bill gives regulations for schools to follow when a student has a firearm in a Safe School and Recreation Zone -- expulsion for 3 months is the average punishment but the school board can modify it.