Democrats in the State House are calling for the removal of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.
McGuiness was convicted on three misdemeanor counts earlier this month, but acquitted of two felony counts.
Today the House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. John Carney, signed by all 24 members of the caucus, encouraging him to exercise his constitutional right – and they believe obligation - to “remove from office any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime.”
“The crimes the State Auditor has been found guilty of meet the Constitutional criteria of ‘misbehavior in office,’ and that as a result, you are obligated to remove her from office upon entry of a judgement of conviction by the Superior Court,” the letter reads.
“The Delaware Constitution lays out the clearest, quickest and most direct path to removing a public official: the governor is required to remove a public official who has been convicted of ‘misbehavior in office,’ ” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst. “With the stroke of a pen, the governor can fulfill his constitutional obligation and remove the state auditor from office. The governor has publicly stated that he believes the auditor cannot continue to serve in her position, and that he is waiting for the Superior Court to enter the verdict before fulfilling his duty.”
McGuiness was found guilty of forcing out other part-time employees so she could hire her daughter and her daughter's best friend, giving them preferential treatment, hiding no-bid contracts and payments to a vendor by intentionally fracturing payments in a way to avoid reporting thresholds and scrutiny, and the abuse of her office for doing those things.
She avoided convictions, however, of the two felony charges against her: that her actions amounts to the theft of $1,500 or more from the state, and that she attempted to intimidate witnesses--her employees--so they would avoid testifying against her.
McGuiness has denied all wrong-doing and was planning to appeal the verdict.
After the trial, McGuiness said the verdict wasn't going to slow her down or impact her ambitions for office in the state.
"Currently, yes, I'm running for re-election," the auditor said.
Governor Carney has indicated that he believes the Auditor cannot do her job effectively under the circumstances, and he understands the calls for McGuiness’s removal, but also believes he needs to await the final determination of the court before he can start the removal process.
