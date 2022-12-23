Investigators said a fire that heavily damaged a home in Camden, Delaware, Friday morning, December 23, 2022, injured the 83-year old woman living there.
Camden-Wyoming firefighters arrived at the house on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road around 7:15 a.m. and found flames coming from the front of the house.
The victim was treated for smoke inhalation at Bayhealth Kent hospital, and was listed in stable condition.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said combustible items stored too close to a central heating unit sparked the blaze, and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.