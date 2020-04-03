A 60-year old woman was critically injured in a house fire Thursday evening, April 2, 2020 on the 100 block of Boyer Drive in Salem Woods.
Christiana firefighters arrived around 6 p.m. to find part of the home engulfed in flames.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about a half an hour but not before causing heavy damage to the house.
The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.
A 7-year old boy was also taken to the hospital and was listed in good condition.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.