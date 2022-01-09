A fire that did $200,000.00 damage to a house in Brandywine Hundred Saturday afternoon was sparked by one of the home's occupants smoking a cigarette while using oxygen.
That's the word from the Delaware state Fire Marshal's office, whose investigators found the fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. Saturday on Bradley Drive in Brookstone near Wilson Road, started in a sitting room off the main bedroom on the 2nd floor of the 2-story house.
The house's occupants got out safely before firefighters arrived.
2 of the occupants, a 65-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, are in serious condition at Wilmington Hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.
The woman also had minor burns, a third occupant refused medical treatment, and one firefighter was treated on-scene.