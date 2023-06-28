(Washington, DC) -- House Republicans are releasing WhatsApp messages allegedly written by Hunter Biden as he worked on a 2017 business deal with a Chinese energy company.
In the messages, the president's son says ten-million-dollars needs to be invested annually into a joint venture with CEFC China Energy, and boasts that "the Biden's" are the best at doing what the chairman of the company wants.
Republicans say the chairman was a Chinese oil tycoon who went missing in 2018 after being arrested by Chinese authorities.
The messages are part of the House Oversight Committee's investigation into an alleged influence peddling scheme by the Biden family.
President Biden has denied being involved in his son's overseas business dealings.