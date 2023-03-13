(Washington, DC) -- House Republicans are seeking bank records as part of their investigation into Hunter Biden and the Biden family.
House Oversight Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Bank of America asking for records related to three of Hunter Biden's business associates.
The committee's ranking Democrat Jamie Raskin in a letter to Comer noted the subpoena called for financial records spanning 14 years, beginning in 2009.
Raskin criticized Comer for not giving Democratic members standard notice before the subpoena was issued.
Republicans are investigating alleged influence peddling in the family's foreign business deals.
President Biden has denied any involvement in his son's overseas business dealings.