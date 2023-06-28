Delawareans who live in manufactured home communities would be shielded from repeated large rent increases under a bill approved in the House of Representatives.
The measure addresses recent increases brought on by inflation, but critics said it could lead to more community closures - further reducing the availability of affordable housing.
House Bill 212 would cap a lot increase at 3% if the rent was increased by 5% or more the previous year. A previous bill capped rent increases by tying them to the Consumer Price Index, but the spike in inflation last year meant that many residents faced significant increases anyway.
According to House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear, for some it was almost too much to bear.
"I had one woman who contacted me and wrote in her letter that she was contemplating suicide because she was like 70 years old and she's never had an increase like this before. She had nobody in her life to help her," Longhurst said.
If the goal is to make more affordable housing available, State Representative Rich Collins, R-Millsboro said this is not the way to go about it.
"In the relatively near future, you will see additional communities close. This has become the absolute worst business to be in in Delaware that could exist," Collins said.
House Minority Whip Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden-Wyoming, Magnolia said costs have also gone up for owners of mobile home communities.
The legislation contains exceptions if a community owner is bringing rent to the market rate or if more than 50% of homeowners in the community use the property as their second residence. Landlords would be required to provide written notice annually of the lot rental assistance program to all residents. The Delaware Manufactured Home Relocation Authority would develop the requirements.
The bill goes to the State Senate for consideration.
“The residents of manufactured home communities are some of the most vulnerable constituents we represent,” State Senator Marie Pinkney, D-Bear, New Castle said. “They are often seniors on fixed incomes or families with limited means who moved into these communities for the promise of relatively low housing costs, only to find that they can be hit with large increases in the rent they pay on the land beneath their feet. I want to thank my colleagues in the House for voting today to provide them with new protections that will help to keep these vulnerable residents in their homes.”