(Washington, DC) -- House Republicans will formally accuse President Biden of corruption.
A memo released from House Oversight members argues it doesn't need to directly show payments from Hunter Biden's dealings to the President to prove corruption.
Hunter Biden is being charged by the Justice Department for tax and gun charges, but has yet to be charged of accepting bribes.
Republicans argue the payments to Hunter Biden's multiple accounts by foreign entities, including Russia, implicates the President.
The Republicans make that claim after testimony from a Hunter Biden associate allegedly revealed Joe Biden attended some dinners with these foreign companies.