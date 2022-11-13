The majority party in Delaware's General Assembly has its House and Senate leadership in place for the upcoming legislative session.
Over the weekend, the Democrats announced that they chose Pete Schwartzkopf to serve as House Speaker, Valerie Longhurst as Majority Leader and Melissa Minor-Brown as Majority Whip.
Senate members picked Dave Sokola to serve a second term as President Pro Tem, Bryan Townsend for another stint as Majority Leader and Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman was elected Majority Whip.
In addition, new Caucus members Kyra Hoffner and Russ Huxtable give the Dems a 15-6 supermajority in the Senate--their biggest supermajority since 2010.
The party also hailed Longhurst and Minor-Brown's election to the House Caucus, saying it marks the first time two women, one of whom is black, have been elected to leadership positions.