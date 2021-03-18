A bill requiring public middle and high schools to provide feminine hygiene products in bathrooms for students passed unanimously in the House Wednesday.
House Majority Leader Val Longhurst (D-Bear) said House Bill 20 is about equity.
"Products are not a luxury, and they are an essential item for our daily lives. Cost can be barrier. People of all ages struggle at some point in their lives to afford period products. The problem is magnified for low-income families which puts stress on the children as they mature," she said. "We have the opportunity and responsibility to take a stand for period equality by making tampons and pads available to all students who need them. Improving access to safe sanitary products will help students go about their daily lives with dignity and without shame or worry."
The measure requires menstrual hygiene products in a minimum of half the bathrooms used by students in grades 6-12. It also requires publication on the school's website, the location of the bathrooms where the products are provided. Schools are to consult with the school nurse on what products will be offered.
The note contains a fiscal measure and will cost each district $4,053.
"That's a small fee to pay for the dignity of our children," said Longhurst.
The measure now heads to the state Senate for a vote.