New Castle County is unveiling a new program that provides life saving information, in your refrigerator.
Vial for L.I.F.E. (Lifesaving Information For Emergencies) is being offered free to seniors and disabled residents of New Castle County to assist paramedics in an emergency.
What looks like an ordinary pill bottle actually holds an information sheet that is then stored in the refrigerator.
"There's your emergency contact on here, your hospital preference, all of your medical history," said New Castle County paramedic Christina Branca.
"That is going to save crucial minutes while you're having a medical emergency," said Branca. "If you're unable to communicate to us this is going to be able to give us the information we need in order to save your life."
A person's medication list is also on the sheet.
"We also administer medication so I need to know what types of medication they're on," said Branca, "that way we know if there's any kind of counter-effects to it, and also knowing if they have any allergies to any of our medications that we may need to administer to them."
But why the fridge?
"Most refrigerators are in the kitchen, and the kitchen is typically close to the front door," said Branca. "So as soon as we walk in it's right there."
A Vial of L.I.F.E. refrigerator magnet alerts medics to the presence of the information bottle.
The vials with the self-contained information sheet can be obtained at any New Castle County library, the New Castle County Public Safety building, or can be requested by calling 302.395.8184 or by emailing vialoflife@newcastlede.gov.
The vials were provided for free by local pharmacy Ivira Health.