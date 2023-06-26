A massive sporting goods store in Christiana is under investigation for possible legal violations over the loss of about 500,000 rounds of ammunition.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, the ammo was shoplifted from Cabela's over the course of less than a year. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings Monday said Cabela's had failed to substantively respond to a subpoena after more than three months. Jennings also said that since the investigation began, Cabela's relocated ammunition from the middle of the sales floor to behind the counter. She is asking Superior Court to enforce a subpoena through her Office of Impact Litigation.
“In the wrong hands, a single round of ammunition can take a life — but Cabela’s watched a half-million rounds walk out the door,” Jennings said. “Ammo isn’t candy. It shouldn’t be left on a sales floor without a meaningful effort to deter shoplifting. Our team has already gotten results and led Cabela’s to store its ammunition more safely, but our investigation isn’t over. Businesses need to be responsible members of our community; that includes gun dealers taking reasonable steps to prevent gun violence. Unfortunately, Cabela’s casual storage, and their stonewalling of this investigation, tell us that they still aren’t taking that responsibility seriously. We’re asking the Court to step in so that we can ensure our neighbors are being kept safe.”
A possible violation of what's known as the "KeKe" Anderson Safe Firearms Act is part of the investigation. The act is named for the victim of a fatal shooting involving a firearm bought through a straw purchase at Cabela's.