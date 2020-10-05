Christina Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton is one of the highest paid state employees, making nearly $200,000 per year.
His contract, obtained by WDEL in a Freedom of Information request that was delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, revealed an annual salary of $199,000 for the first year of employment. For each subsequent year, Shelton is slated to receive a 2 percent pay increase on top of percentage increase of equivalent to the local share of negotiated teacher salaries, if any, are reflected in collective bargaining agreements. Shelton was making just over $181,000, according to public records.
Shelton, who officially took over at the helm at Christina in July of 2020, came from the Capital School District, where he making nearly $182,000 annually, according to public records.
Shelton's salary is also a significant increase from his predecessor at Christina, Richard Gregg, who at the time of his hiring in 2017 made a salary of $180,000; however, he also saw annual pay increases.
Shelton's contract also includes 27 days of vacation and holidays, a $750 monthly car allowance, as well as $15,000 in "transition costs" that allowed for his relocation.
At the time of his hiring, Shelton called coming to Christina a "return to home." Shelton previously taught at Christina's Drew-Pyle and Bayard elementary schools and worked in administration at several schools including Gallaher, Maclary, and Kirk. Shelton's parents and grandfather graduated from Newark High School.
WDEL filed a Freedom of Information request for Shelton's contract with the Christina School District in June, after the board approved his contract without publicly discussing it. The district never responded; however, under the governor's original State of Emergency, all Freedom of Information requests were halted until 15 days after the State of Emergency. WDEL filed a Freedom of Information appeal to the Delaware Department of Justice in August, which continued to process appeals, despite the governor's directive.
In late September amid pushes from journalists, Governor Carney amended his omnibus order, stating that government agencies should resume responding to Freedom of Information requests. From there, the Delaware DOJ informed the district it had 15 days to respond to WDEL's request. It only needed one day.
In its appeal, Christina's attorney James McMackin III, a partner at Morris James LLP, denied the district was in violation of the Freedom of Information Act due to original COVID-19 State of Emergency regulations, but provided the contract.
Check out Shelton's full contract: