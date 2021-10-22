Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels spoke to a full house at the University of Delaware Thursday night, making him the first guest to return to Mitchell Hall in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The late-night comedy show started back in 1975 when a good fraction of the audience wasn't even a thought in their parents' minds. In a discussion hosted by Valerie Biden Owens, Michaels talked about how the show, which he described as "always in a state of becoming," remains relevant decades later.
"It's always about new people coming in. Every year, I bring in two or three new cast and three or four new writers--it just get energized. They don't know what they're doing at the beginning, but everybody's sort of patient with that, and they go through a show, they go through a season, they learn what works, what doesn't work. But it's a different kind of energy, and different kind of subject matter and topics, and so there's always a mixture of people who've been there for awhile and know what they're doing."
He also talked about working and performing during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The show was the only live audience show to go on in New York City during the pandemic with capacity restrictions of 20%, or approximately 100 people, compared to a normal studio audience of 400 people.
"I appealed to the governor to get an extra 18 so we could fill a certain area, if I did it with first responders. It was a terrible idea. They were the worst possible audience," the audience laughed. "They didn't know the show, they were exhausted, and they're just sitting there just looking around.
He likened the show's staff returning during the pandemic to the show returning after 9-11, when there was anthrax in the building.
"It just felt--I don't mean to be dramatic about it--it felt that that election, that there was so much more at stake, and to not have a voice in it, to not be part of it, because it really felt like that the veneer of civilization is about an eighth of an inch thick and that something terrible could happen, so we wanted to be part of it."
Questions during the discussion came from both Biden Owens and students who were present for the discussion. One student asked which host is the most "difficult" to work with?
"Get yourself in trouble here," said Biden Owens.
"I think the most difficult ones at SNL are generally very established people in their world; movie stars, in particular, because they're used to a much more controlled environment, so the idea that they're vulnerable and not knowing how it's going, that makes it harder," said Michaels. "When I come up against somebody who wants to control it--which is very rare--I go 'OK, good luck.'"
Biden Owens noted that SNL is non-partisan, but asked whether it's a force that represents opposition to authority.
"It's really the voice of adolescence mostly, it's just badly behaved and questioning things rudely sometimes," remarked Michaels.
Michaels was asked about whether SNL defines presidential candidates.
"That's an awesome responsibility...I think you find the take on them that works, and when Chevy Chase played Gerald Ford, which was a long time ago, he made no effort to look like Gerald Ford, and he said, 'I am Gerald Ford,' and Ford had unfortunately tripped on something...and so Chevy just incorporated tripping all the time into it," said Michaels. "You find the thing about them that that's true, that seems like it's them, and it won't work cause they're seeing those people every day. It won't work unless it resonates and has some element of truth to it."
Michaels didn't talk about Pres. Joe Biden, a University of Delaware graduate and Biden Owens' older brother, except to mention that John Austin Johnson, who's played Biden and Trump, is "really good."
He did speak about other impersonations though, like Melissa McCarthy's version of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer under former President Donald Trump. Biden Owens asked Michaels why he chose a woman to play that role.
"Melissa looked enough like him, had an idea, had a take on him, and I worked with her a lot, and so it's funny. Trump was really angry we used a woman, he thought it was disrespectful," he said to laughter from the audience. "Edgy is a delightful word, but if its working, you can tell right away. We never mentioned that Melissa was a woman playing Sean Spicer. Do you know what I mean? We presented it, and the audience immediately laughed, and we went on. If they went, 'I think I'm uncomfortable with that,' it would have been a different experience."
He added character portrayals don't work unless they're "likeable."
"Likeable doesn't mean you're endorsing them. Likeable means that there's some level of charm," Michaels said. "You have to find a way in that makes him funny, but also lets the writing speak for itself...the point of view is, 'What would somebody with common sense think?'"
He also talked generally about show business, comedy, and politics with these three sentiments:
"It has to be smart, and it has to say something."
"If it's not getting laughs, it doesn't go on....so we can want to say things, but if it doesn't play in front of an audience, then it doesn't work."
"At the core of everything that I do, or that the show does is, you have to hold onto the audience, and can you? It's great if you believe in it, and you have integrity...but if you can't hold an audience, you're not really in professional show business."