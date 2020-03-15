From behind the big oak desk in the Oval Office, the most solemn setting in times of national emergency, President Donald Trump somberly addressed the public.
A nursing home becomes an epicenter of the US outbreak
The first US case was reported in January. Coronavirus had infected a man from Snohomish County in western Washington state. He had arrived from Wuhan, China -- where the virus first appeared in late December -- at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 15, before the mandatory health screenings started at US airports. He sought medical care on January 19, after four days of self-quarantine at home.
A 60-year-old US citizen died in early February in Wuhan.
An almost 'perfect killing machine'
President denies missteps that health experts say aggravated the crisis
As the Trump administration's point man on the epidemic, Vice President Mike Pence had been saying that anyone with a doctor's order could get tested for the coronavirus.
Religious leaders cancel worship services
Houses of worship are pillars of comfort and support in the community. But even religious life in America has been touched by the coronavirus.
1-mile 'containment area' created 20 miles north of Manhattan
In New Rochelle, a small city about 20 miles northeast of Manhattan in Westchester County, the National Guard has worked to contain what appeared to be the largest cluster of coronavirus cases in the nation.
Schools close and shoppers panic
Life has changed in other ways, too.