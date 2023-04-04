The next phase of spreading affordable home Internet service across Delaware begins this week, as the City of Wilmington, the state and the Wilmington Community Advisory Council embark on a series of public outreach and information sessions.
Beginning Thursday afternoon, sessions will be held periodically at businesses, community centers and places of worship to help people who meet income guidelines to get connected for $30 a month, and to get a one-time discount of $100 toward a laptop, desktop or tablet.
Governor John Carney recently announced the state's partnership with EducationSuperHighway, a non-profit, to make more Delawareans aware of the benefit. As of recently, only 26% of eligible Delaware households had applied for affordable connectivity programs under the Affordable Connectivity Program.
“High-speed internet is absolutely essential in today’s world,” Mayor Mike Purzycki said “It allows people to work remotely, send their children to school, and access healthcare, job training, and critical government services. We are committed to closing the affordability gap in Wilmington – which is concentrated in our underserved communities and disproportionately impacts people of color – so that every resident has equal access to the opportunities of the digital age.”
People who meet income guidelines under existing benefit programs such as SNAP may be approved for the CAP program.
“We are happy to partner with the City to help educate people about this special opportunity and assist them in accessing the internet,” WCAC member Kevin Kelley said. “While previous efforts to connect lower-income households to the internet have been unsuccessful, we feel that this campaign has the potential to increase trust and reduce enrollment barriers that ultimately will enable eligible residents in under-resourced communities to reap the full benefits of 21st century technology.”
The April sessions are as follows, with addition outreach activities to be scheduled in May:
Where: Wilmington P.A.L., 3707 North Market Street (Painting with the Gang)
* When: Thursday, April 6, 4 p.m.
* Where: Books & Bagels, 1139 West 7th Street (Network Connect)
* When: Thursday, April 6, 4 p.m.
* Where: Latin American Community Center, 403 North Van Buren Street (Job Fair)
* When: Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m.
* Where: Southbridge Neighborhood House, 1218 B Street
* When: Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 p.m.
* Where: Jefferson Street Center, 1801 North Jefferson Street
* When: Thursday, April 20, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
* Where: SUN Park, East 22nd Street and Lamotte Street
* When: Thursday, April 20, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
* Where: My Sister’s Keeper Community Center, 1009 Sycamore Street
* When: Tuesday, April 25, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
* Where: Wilmington P.A.L., 3707 North Market Street (Staff table)
* When: Thursday, April 27, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
* Where: Central Baptist Church, 839 North Pine Street (Chat & Chew)
* When: Friday, April 28, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
The City of Wilmington and State of Delaware provided more information about the ACP and qualifications:
A household is eligible if one member meets at least one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;
- Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program; or
- Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard), Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.
Prior to attending a sign-up session, City residents and families are urged to visit GetACP.org/Delaware, EducationSuperHighway’s pre-enrollment tool to see if they qualify, what documents they will need at the time of application, and to see a list of “free with ACP” home internet plans.