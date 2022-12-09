Joshua Simplice says that he's been fascinated with computers since he was very young.
The Howard high school of Technology sophomore has already built a computer from scratch in his freshman year and is building a video game with his classmates.
"There are a lot of opportunities here-- more than computer networking," Simplice says. "You can go really far at Howard and save yourself a lot of money; you're basically skipping out on paying for college."
He and up to 25 other students have the opportunity to earn 30 college credits in their sophomore, junior, and senior years toward an associate degree in Information Technology and Networking, which they can then go on to complete at Delaware Tech, according to President Mark Brainard.
"About 60-65% of our students graduate from Delaware Tech, debt free," Brainard says. "That is a game-changer when it comes to starting your life, buying a home, [and] building a family."
The grant worth over a quarter of a million dollars is helping set up the students for success financially, intellectually, and through field experience, which has been a goal of Principal Kyle Hill's.
Further, Howard High School of Technology says that they focus on the concept of continuous improvement in all that they do.
"I had many conversations with Dr. Jones, our school superintendent about how quickly industry changes and the need for our schools and our district to be flexible and pivot to the needs of the industry," says Hill.
In 2021, JPMorgan Chase (JPMC) awarded Delaware Tech Community College a $285,000 grant.
Funds connected the College’s Information Technology and Networking students with career exposure, internship, and employment opportunities.
It has also launched its first 1+1 program with Howard High School of Technology, which JPMorgan Chase Delaware Market leader Tom Horne has shown support for.
"Talent is evenly distributed but opportunity is not," says Horne. "We try to do [this] in communities where we live and work to play our part to close the racial wealth divide and create opportunities -- typically for the Black and Hispanic communities."
Funding, support, and guidance are catapulting students into promising, successful lives after they finish school.